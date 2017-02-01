Disability groups protest 11,000-pers...

Disability groups protest 11,000-person waiting list for services in Va.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Marta Conner holds a poster with photos of her daughter Caroline, 7, who suffers from Rett Syndrome, as she listens to speakers Tuesday at a rally of disability advocacy groups held at the Bell Tower on Capitol Square. Joe Tremblay, 8, from Colonial Heights, VA, wears a sign in support of Virginians with disabilities as Virginia Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Tue bestie 3
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC