Democratic Candidate for Governor Stops by Charlottesville for Talk
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam weighs in on Charlottesville City Council's decision to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Northam visited Charlottesville Sunday night to talk with voters about everything from the Affordable Care Act to jobs.
