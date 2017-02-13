Coelacanth Brewing to receive Virgini...

Coelacanth Brewing to receive Virginia Green Travel Leadership Award

Coelacanth Brewing Company is receiving the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award at the Virginia Green Travel Conference and Awards on Friday in Charlottesville. "We are incredibly proud to recognize Coelacanth Brewing as a Virginia Green Travel Leader," says Tom Griffin, the Executive Director of the Virginia Green Travel Alliance.

