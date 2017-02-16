Child care can cost more than college tuition
The search for affordable, convenient, quality child care is a struggle in the Washington region. The five-part series Child Care Crisis will look at why it's so hard to find care, and why costs are surpassing college tuition rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ipedator
|10 hr
|Anthony
|1
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|20 hr
|FTFU
|2
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC