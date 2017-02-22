Carvana Launches First New Market of ...

Carvana Launches First New Market of 2017 in Hampton Roads

Carvana, a leading eCommerce platform for buying used cars, announced today that it is bringing its online auto retail platform and as-soon-as next-day delivery option to customers in Hampton Roads, marking the company's 22nd market overall, and the second in Virginia. Carvana now offers free, as-soon-as next-day delivery services to more than 143 million consumers nationwide, including 3 million residents living in the Hampton Roads local delivery zone.

