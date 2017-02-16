Brian Bruce named West Virginia Ameri...

Brian Bruce named West Virginia American Water president

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The company says in a news release that Bruce will replace Jeffrey McIntyre, who has been named senior vice president of American Water's Mid-Atlantic Division, encompassing Pennsylvania and West Virginia. McIntyre also will become president of Pennsylvania American Water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) 2 hr EvidenceIncluded 1,147
Ipedator 16 hr Anthony 1
Beware of the Norcross brothers Wed FTFU 2
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC