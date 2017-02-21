Bad News: Fourth Circuit Court of App...

Bad News: Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Makes Another Horrible Ruling

Read more: AmmoLand

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. U.S.A. - - - In the second off-the-charts bad ruling within a single month, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has just ruled that military-style weapons are NOT protected by the Second Amendment and can be banned or restricted! That is the EXACT OPPOSITE of what has been ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court! Because VCDL has been successful in killing every attempt to ban semi-automatic rifles and limit magazine sizes, this ruling has no immediate affect on us.

