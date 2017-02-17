ARNOLD: Partisanship is killing redistricting reform
The push for redistricting reform has come to a close for the 2017 session of the Virginia General Assembly. Three Republican sponsored reform bills , each of which passed through the Senate with bipartisan support, were killed in the House Elections Subcommittee this past Tuesday when the seven member committee voted - on party lines - to pass by the bill indefinitely.
