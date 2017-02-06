After wrongful imprisonment, Virginia man will receive $1.6 million
Keith Allen Harward, who served 33 years in prison for crimes he didn't commit, will receive nearly $1.6 million from the commonwealth of Virginia under a bill approved Monday by the House of Delegates. Harward was convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Newport News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC