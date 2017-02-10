After a win, travel ban opponents see...

After a win, travel ban opponents seek another court victory

By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON - Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban sought Friday to rack up another legal victory against the measure, believing they have the administration on the defensive after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order. As government attorneys debated their next move, they faced unsympathetic judges on both coasts.

