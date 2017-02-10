After a win, travel ban opponents seek another court victory
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press WASHINGTON - Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban sought Friday to rack up another legal victory against the measure, believing they have the administration on the defensive after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order. As government attorneys debated their next move, they faced unsympathetic judges on both coasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Thu
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC