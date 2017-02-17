Advocate believes former Petersburg a...

Advocate believes former Petersburg attorney arrested for making up threats didn't act alone

8 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Nearly a year to the day that former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit about not one, but two alleged threats against the City of Petersburg by email and phone, Virginia State Police charged Telfair with filing a false police report. "It was a physical threat of physical harm to certain individuals, council members, city staff, members of the administration," Telfair told Hipolit that day.

