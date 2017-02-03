AAA: Va. residents should have sober driver for Super Bowl
AAA is encouraging Virginians to prepare for the Super Bowl by designating a sober driver or arranging for transportation so they don't drink and drive. AAA said in a statement that according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles there were 185 crashes in the state on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, the day of last year's Super Bowl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Thu
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC