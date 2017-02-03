AAA: Va. residents should have sober ...

AAA: Va. residents should have sober driver for Super Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

AAA is encouraging Virginians to prepare for the Super Bowl by designating a sober driver or arranging for transportation so they don't drink and drive. AAA said in a statement that according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles there were 185 crashes in the state on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, the day of last year's Super Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Thu pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC