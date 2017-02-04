A speech in Virginia on Cuba by Cuban American Delegate Jason Miyares has rocked the state
If you have not yet seen the speech on Cuba by Virginia Delegate Jason Miyrares , click HERE now and watch it. The young Cuban American lawmaker stunned the House of Delegates and has rocked the entire state.
