A rare white squirrel is spotted in a Virginia neighborhood

7 hrs ago

Last week, Mary Curtius, a spokeswoman for Arlington County's government, took a video of the white squirrel near the corner of 25th Road North and 25th Street North in north Arlington. Since then, the video, which was posted on the Arlington County Facebook page, has been viewed more than 500 times.

