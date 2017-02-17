A rare white squirrel is spotted in a Virginia neighborhood
Last week, Mary Curtius, a spokeswoman for Arlington County's government, took a video of the white squirrel near the corner of 25th Road North and 25th Street North in north Arlington. Since then, the video, which was posted on the Arlington County Facebook page, has been viewed more than 500 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|EvidenceIncluded
|1,147
|Ipedator
|Thu
|Anthony
|1
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Wed
|FTFU
|2
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC