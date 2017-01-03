Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England
An aerial view of downtown Lynchburg as the snow falls Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va. The snow has moved out of Virginia, but police say driving conditions remain dangerous and are encouraging people to stay off the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC