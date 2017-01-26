West Virginia University students vis...

West Virginia University students visit Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo Provided Several student staffers - including one from Parkersburg and another from Harrisville - with the Daily Athenaeum at West Virginia University attended and reported on events over inaugural weekend in Washington, D.C. Their final activity was attending Sunday's session of "Meet The Press." The students are, from left, Joel Whetzel of Romney, Caity Coyne of San Diego, Andrew Spellman of Harrisville, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd, Kayla Asbury of Fayetteville, Jennifer Gardner of Parkersburg and Claire Hemme of Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) 1 hr Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,279,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC