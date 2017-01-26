West Virginia University students visit Washington, D.C.
Photo Provided Several student staffers - including one from Parkersburg and another from Harrisville - with the Daily Athenaeum at West Virginia University attended and reported on events over inaugural weekend in Washington, D.C. Their final activity was attending Sunday's session of "Meet The Press." The students are, from left, Joel Whetzel of Romney, Caity Coyne of San Diego, Andrew Spellman of Harrisville, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd, Kayla Asbury of Fayetteville, Jennifer Gardner of Parkersburg and Claire Hemme of Charleston.
