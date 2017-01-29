Virginians say colleges prepare graduates for jobs

Most Virginians say high schools don't effectively prepare students for the workplace but the state's colleges and universities do, according to a poll by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Commonwealth Education Poll reported that only 36 percent of Virginians believe high school graduates are ready to join the workforce - but almost three-fourths of the respondents said graduates of community colleges and four-year colleges are job-ready.

