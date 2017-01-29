Virginians say colleges prepare gradu...

Virginians say colleges prepare graduates for jobs

Most Virginians say high schools don't effectively prepare students for the workplace but the state's colleges and universities do, according to a poll by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Commonwealth Education Poll reported that only 36 percent of Virginians believe high school graduates are ready to join the workforce - but almost three-fourths of the respondents said graduates of community colleges and four-year colleges are job-ready.

