Virginians Rally for State Support in...

Virginians Rally for State Support in Disability Services

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Caregivers and families of disabled Virginians rallied in the state capitol Tuesday, asking lawmakers to help thousands of people come off a wait list so they can access more community services. The Arc of Virginia is an advocacy group and says if the state increases its support for these services it would be more cost effective in the long run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... 3 hr Nipz8146 5
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) 10 hr bestie 3
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... 12 hr bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Mon ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... Mon ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC