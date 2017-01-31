Virginians Rally for State Support in Disability Services
Caregivers and families of disabled Virginians rallied in the state capitol Tuesday, asking lawmakers to help thousands of people come off a wait list so they can access more community services. The Arc of Virginia is an advocacy group and says if the state increases its support for these services it would be more cost effective in the long run.
