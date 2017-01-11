Virginia set to execute man convicted...

Virginia set to execute man convicted in family's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A woman charged with abducting her two daughters from their father in 1985 fled Rhode Island following an argument between the couple that turned physical, at a time when domestic violence wasn't a crime A legislative push for paid family leave in Washington state is being revived a decade after passage of a law that was never implemented because lawmakers never found a way to pay for it A legislative push for paid family leave in Washington state is being revived a decade after passage of a law that was never implemented because lawmakers never found a way to pay for it A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his head at the lawman A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec '16 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC