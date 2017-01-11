Virginia set to execute man convicted in family's slaying
This undated photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows convicted murderer Ricky Gray who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Gray is scheduled to be put to death for the murders of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and 4-year-old sister, Ruby, as well as their parents Bryan and Kathryn Harvey in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC