Virginia Sen. Mark Warner to oppose Sessions for attorney general
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., says he will oppose the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general. Warner said in a written statement that he "respects Sessions' service to Alabama and the nation," but he cannot support him for attorney general, citing some of his policy positions.
