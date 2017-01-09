Virginia resolution urges governor to...

Virginia resolution urges governor to open talks on rewriting Metro Compact

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Virginia General Assembly would formally urge the governor to open talks on rewriting Metro's founding document to streamline the agency's governance and weaken union protections under a measure proposed by a key Republican legislator. The nonbinding resolution, filed Sunday by Del.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... 16 hr PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC