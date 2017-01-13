Virginia Rep Announces the Opening of Airline Highway

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the opening of the Tony-nominated play Airline Highway, by playwright Lisa D'Amour on Friday, January 27 on the Arenstein Stage at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street. The play runs through February 12 with preview performances on Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 and 26. Set in post-Katrina New Orleans and echoing the spontaneity and rich texture of jazz, this gritty comedy celebrates the colorful, fractured characters that define the city's spirit.

