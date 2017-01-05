Virginia Refuses to Track Refugee TB - Rate of Foreign-Born Cases Climbs
The state of Virginia refuses to track the number of refugees it resettles who are diagnosed with active tuberculosis . This refusal continues even as the number of cases diagnosed in the state has increased for two consecutive years, from 180 in 2013 - the year former Democratic National Committee chairman Terry McAuliffe, a staunch Clinton ally, was elected governor - to 198 in 2014 , the year he took office, to 212 in 2015 , the last year for which data is available.
