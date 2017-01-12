Virginia Pro-Gun Bills Advance & Anti...

Virginia Pro-Gun Bills Advance & Anti-Gun Bills Continue To Pour In

HB 1582, Del. Campbell, allows active military personnel over 18 and less than 21 to apply for a concealed handgun permit, reported out of committee and is headed to the House Floor! Voting with gun owners: Lingamfelter, Wright, Cline, Gilbert, Morefield, Edmunds, Wilt, Webert, Morris, Fariss, O'Quinn, Head, Rush, Fowler, Davis, Tyler, Rasoul, Bell, John J. HB 1458, Del.

