Virginia national parks free for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Virginia's five national parks that usually charge an entrance fee will be free Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. WVEC-TV reports Assateague Island National Seashore, Colonial National Historical Park, George Washington Memorial Parkway's Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park and Shenandoah National Park will be free to the public on Monday.
