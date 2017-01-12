Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, spends over $1,000 to do it new
And Stafford ended up filing three lawsuits and spending at least $1,000 to give the DMV his two cents. He said he had a bone to pick with the DMV, not about agonizingly long lines or a bad picture on his driver's license, but about 10 phone numbers.
What a fool...
Wait until you hear what this guy did to his driveway paving contractor he felt overcharged him.
