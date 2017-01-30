Virginia lawmakers open to easing rul...

Virginia lawmakers open to easing rules on medical marijuana and possession

6 hrs ago

Virginia won't be pulling a Colorado by decriminalizing marijuana this year. But the state might relax its penalties for possessing marijuana and its rules on who can use marijuana products for medical reasons.

