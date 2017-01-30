Virginia lawmakers, officials condemn Trump's anti-immigration order

Several Virginia lawmakers and officials condemned President Donald Trump's actions in signing an executive order Friday that bans refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring spoke against the ban amongst a crowd of protesters at Dulles Airport Saturday, where at least 63 individuals affected by the order - including a five-year-old boy - were detained for multiple hours.

