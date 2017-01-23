Virginia Lawmakers Considering Airbnb Bill With $10,000 Fine for Illegal Renting

If a bill aimed at regulating short-term rentals is passed by the General Assembly, listing a house on sites like Airbnb in an area where it's prohibited could mean shelling out one of the highest fines in the country. Localities in Virginia, like many other states, have been grappling with the burgeoning industry of renting a room or entire home in a residential area for less than 30 days.

