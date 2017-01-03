Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Nasty Anti-Trans 'Bathroom Bill' That Gov. McAuliffe Vows to Veto
Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, the co-author of Virginia's defunct ban on same-sex marriage, this week proposed a heinous anti-LGBT "bathroom bill that Governor Terry McAuliffe has now vowed to veto, GayRVA reports : HB1612, the Physical Privacy Act , authored by Del. Bob Marshall , states "no individual shall enter a restroom or other facility designated for use by members of the opposite sex" with sex defined as the gender marked on the person's "original birth certificate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC