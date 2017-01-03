Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Nasty Anti...

Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Nasty Anti-Trans 'Bathroom Bill' That Gov. McAuliffe Vows to Veto

Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, the co-author of Virginia's defunct ban on same-sex marriage, this week proposed a heinous anti-LGBT "bathroom bill that Governor Terry McAuliffe has now vowed to veto, GayRVA reports : HB1612, the Physical Privacy Act , authored by Del. Bob Marshall , states "no individual shall enter a restroom or other facility designated for use by members of the opposite sex" with sex defined as the gender marked on the person's "original birth certificate."

