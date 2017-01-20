Virginia is losing film and TV projects to other states
The Virginia film industry is having trouble competing for film and television projects, even when they're tied to Virginia. The Virginian-Pilot reports that a new History Channel show about the Navy's SEAL Team Six is mostly shot in and around Wilmington, North Carolina.
