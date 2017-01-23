Virginia House subcommittee tosses out immunization mandate bill
A crowd of red-wearing protesters attending a meeting of the General Assembly's Joint Commission on Health Care in November to oppose any changes to the state's regulations on otherwise mandatory immunization exemptions, particularly the suggestion of removing religious reasons as a valid reason not to immunize a child.
