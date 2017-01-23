Virginia House subcommittee tosses ou...

Virginia House subcommittee tosses out immunization mandate bill

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A crowd of red-wearing protesters attending a meeting of the General Assembly's Joint Commission on Health Care in November to oppose any changes to the state's regulations on otherwise mandatory immunization exemptions, particularly the suggestion of removing religious reasons as a valid reason not to immunize a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Sat tomin cali 5
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC