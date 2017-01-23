Virginia House subcommittee tosses out immunization mandate bill
A House Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee today tossed out a bill that would have mandated a new vaccine for all sixth graders in Virginia. The bill was backed by the Virginia Department of Health and brought forward by Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Sat
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC