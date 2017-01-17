Virginia House democrats seek to protect reproductive rights
In an effort to protect and expand women's health care in Virginia, House Democrats said Tuesday they have introduced three bills to ensure easier access to abortion and contraceptives. The bills represent a contrast to Republican measures such as the "Day of Tears" resolution that encourages Virginians to mourn abortion, Democratic legislators and their allies said at a news conference.
