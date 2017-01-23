Virginia House Appropriations Committee stops student debt relief measures
Two bills intending to help students refinance federal loan debt failed to pass through the higher education subcommittee of the Virginia House Appropriations Committee. The measures, proposed and largely supported by Democrats in the House of Delegates, aimed to establish a board called the Virginia Education Loan Authority, which would have had the power to refinance high-interest student loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC