Virginia Governor Vows to Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a proposal hurts the state's image. McAuliffe, a Democrat, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wants to send a clear message to the Republican-controlled General Assembly not to "waste time" with "socially divisive bills," such as the 20-week abortion ban.

