Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Signs Order Banning LGBT Discrimination Among Contractors
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, on Thursday signed an executive order that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity among state employees and contractors. During an order signing ceremony at the University of Virginia, McAuliffe was joined by Attorney General Mark Herring, who refused to defend in court Virginia's constitutional amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples.
