Virginia Democrats raise a ruckus over Republicans not repudiating Trump

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers have announced they will not attend Republican Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2017, the vast majority of them in protest of Trump's attack on civil rights icon John Lewis. The Virginia General Assembly plowed ahead with its 46-day session Monday despite it being a statewide holiday to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. The spirit of the slain civil rights icon hung over the legislative work, which by tradition on this day featured large groups of citizens coming in to speak on various matters.

