Virginia Democrats get their first look at candidates for governor
Former Virginia congressman Tom Perriello speaks at a rally announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia in Charlottesville on Jan. 5. The crowd had gathered down the hill from Virginia's Capitol to cheer for Obamacare, but what they got was the first public glimpse of the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. The event was one of several pro-Affordable Care Act rallies staged by Democrats around the country, this one featuring Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Tim Kaine.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Sat
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
