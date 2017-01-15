Virginia Democrats get their first look at candidates for governor

Former Virginia congressman Tom Perriello speaks at a rally announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia in Charlottesville on Jan. 5. The crowd had gathered down the hill from Virginia's Capitol to cheer for Obamacare, but what they got was the first public glimpse of the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. The event was one of several pro-Affordable Care Act rallies staged by Democrats around the country, this one featuring Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Tim Kaine.

