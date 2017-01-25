Virginia Council of CEOs forms partnership with Virginia Chamber of Commerce
The Virginia Council of CEOs said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and plans to expand its membership and services from its current focus in the Richmond region. Under the partnership, active members of the Council will have dual membership in the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the largest business association in Virginia with more than 25,000 member companies.
