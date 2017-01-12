Virginia "Broadband Deployment Act" w...

Virginia "Broadband Deployment Act" would kill municipal broadband deployment

13 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill called the "Virginia Broadband Deployment Act," but instead of resulting in more broadband deployment, the legislation would make it more difficult for municipalities to offer Internet service. The Virginia House of Delegates legislation proposed this week by Republican lawmaker Kathy Byron would prohibit municipal broadband deployments except in very limited circumstances.

