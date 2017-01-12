Virginia bill would outlaw tethering pets outside
Citing unpredictable and sometimes extreme weather conditions throughout the year, a Northern Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that would prohibit the outdoor tethering of companion animals. Tethering would be allowed only if the owner of the animal is outside and within sight of the pet, the bill says.
