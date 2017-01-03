Virginia Aims to Reduce Prisons' Use of Restrictive Housing
Virginia is participating in an effort aimed at reducing the use of segregation and restrictive housing in its prisons. The Virginia Department of Corrections says Virginia is one of five states that have recently joined the Safe Alternatives to Segregation Initiative of the Vera Institute of Justice.
