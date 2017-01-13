Virginia AG calls for expanded laws t...

Virginia AG calls for expanded laws to fight rise in hate crimes

Read more: The Washington Post

Virginia Attorney Gen. Mark Herring wants to expand the definition of hate crime, to include attacks against people because of disability, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation RICHMOND -- Hate crime is on the rise in Virginia, state Attorney General Mark R. Herring said Friday in a news conference that raised fears of a dark turn in public discourse in the wake of the recent presidential election.

