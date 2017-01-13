Virginia AG calls for expanded laws to fight rise in hate crimes
Virginia Attorney Gen. Mark Herring wants to expand the definition of hate crime, to include attacks against people because of disability, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation RICHMOND -- Hate crime is on the rise in Virginia, state Attorney General Mark R. Herring said Friday in a news conference that raised fears of a dark turn in public discourse in the wake of the recent presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|7 hr
|greymouser
|13
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC