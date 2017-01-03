Va. governor proposes new wave of criminal justice reforms

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday proposed a series of criminal justice reforms he hopes to get passed in the new legislative session, including language that would end the state's practice of suspending the drivers' licenses of people who fail to pay court fees. "That means that that factory worker from Floyd County whose job is 30 miles away in Christiansburg cannot lawfully drive to work and earn money to pay off those fines," McAuliffe said in announcing the reforms.

