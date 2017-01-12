US Army, Virginia finalize long-pendi...

US Army, Virginia finalize long-pending land exchange at Fort Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's State of the Commonwealth address included a brief mention of significant news for Fort Monroe and Hampton: The state and the Army have finalized a long-pending land exchange. The deal will cede control of the fort's marina and the North Gate parcel, a key step before the areas can be developed under Fort Monroe's master plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... 46 min April 8
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... 17 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC