US Army, Virginia finalize long-pending land exchange at Fort Monroe
Gov. Terry McAuliffe's State of the Commonwealth address included a brief mention of significant news for Fort Monroe and Hampton: The state and the Army have finalized a long-pending land exchange. The deal will cede control of the fort's marina and the North Gate parcel, a key step before the areas can be developed under Fort Monroe's master plan.
