University of Virginia president Sullivan announces she will step down in 2018
University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan announced Friday that she will step down when her contract ends in summer 2018, a transition that she had telegraphed nearly two years ago amid one of the most tumultuous leadership tenures in the state flagship's modern history. Sullivan, 67, a sociologist, has served as U-Va.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|2 hr
|Advents
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|6 hr
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC