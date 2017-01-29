Trump's travel ban provides political moment for Virginia Democrats
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks at the international arrivals area of the Washington Dulles International Airport on January 28, 2017, in Sterling, Virginia. He protested the executive order signed by President Trump halting the refuA gee program, and cracking down on immigration from seven countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC