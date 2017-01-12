Trump's Day Two: Prayer service, visit CIA, hit media
President Donald Trump made a peace offering to the CIA and sought divine blessing for his administration Saturday, but mass protests in multiple cities provided a graphic demonstration of the nation's huge political divides. Trump traveled to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, for a briefing from senior agency leaders and spoke to several hundred people in the spy agency's foyer, in front of the wall of honor where fallen operatives are remembered with stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Sat
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC